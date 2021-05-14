Newtown Square Fire Ravages Row Of Condos, At Least 4 Families Displaced

At least four families were displaced by a fire that broke out in a Newtown Square condominium complex Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out around noon at a unit on the 200 block of Chelsea Circle in Green Countrie Village, damaging a total of eight homes -- four severely, Newtown Square Fire chief Doug Everlos told Daily Voice.

A firefighter removed an elderly man from one of the units, but he was not injured.

Meanwhile, the fire climbed to two alarms as crews from several surrounding towns worked to contain it.

The blaze was deemed under control around 1:35 p.m., the chief said.

It was not clear exactly how many people were displaced, but at least four families, fire officials said.

Mutual aid was provided by fire companies from Radnor, Berwyn, Broomall, Brookline, Media and Goshen.

Paramedics form Main Line Health and Marple Township Ambulance Corps were at the scene.

