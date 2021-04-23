Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Nether Providence PD Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Elderly Woman's Wallet From Acme Store

Nicole Acosta
The man accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet from an Acme store in Media on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Nether Providence Police Department
Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the man taking the wallet from the cart as the woman was looking away. Photo Credit: Nether Providence Police Department

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet from an Acme store in Media on Wednesday.

The woman told police she left her purse in a shopping cart while at the East Baltimore Pike Acme location around 11:45 a.m., according to Nether Providence police.

She realized her wallet was stolen when she got to the cashier area of the store, police said.

Her wallet contained $15 in cash, a TD bank card, a Discover card, a social security card, a driver's license, a vehicle registration, a prescription card, a medical card, and a Visa credit card, police said.

Discover had notified the woman later that day, that someone had used her card at multiple locations, police said.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the man taking the wallet from the cart as the woman was looking away, police said.

If anyone has information about the identity of the man, they are encouraged to contact NPPD Officer Michael Worrell at (610)-892-2875 extension 106.

