Nether Providence PD Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Elderly Woman's Wallet From Acme Store

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet from an Acme store in Media on Wednesday.

The woman told police she left her purse in a shopping cart while at the East Baltimore Pike Acme location around 11:45 a.m., according to Nether Providence police.

She realized her wallet was stolen when she got to the cashier area of the store, police said.

Her wallet contained $15 in cash, a TD bank card, a Discover card, a social security card, a driver's license, a vehicle registration, a prescription card, a medical card, and a Visa credit card, police said.

Discover had notified the woman later that day, that someone had used her card at multiple locations, police said.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the man taking the wallet from the cart as the woman was looking away, police said.

If anyone has information about the identity of the man, they are encouraged to contact NPPD Officer Michael Worrell at (610)-892-2875 extension 106.

