'Near Certainty' That Officers Fatally Shot Young Girl At Football Game, DelCo DA Says

Preliminary ballistics analysis has concluded with "near certainty" that the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and injured four others in Delaware County last month were fired by police officers, authorities said.

The events of Aug. 27 began when "a group of young males engaged in a verbal confrontation that turned into gunfire on the 900 block of Coates Street, one block west of the entrance to the Academy Park High School football stadium," in Sharon Hill, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement on Monday.

"The confrontation occurred at approximately the same time as spectators were exiting the stadium. Multiple .45 caliber and .9-millimeter shell casings have been recovered from this crime scene. My office’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is conducting an active investigation of this gunfire."

The division has identified suspects and people of interest involved in the confrontation and Stollsteimer believes that further investigation will lead to the arrest of the individuals involved.

Three officers were positioned opposite the area used by spectators to exit the stadium. As the gunfire erupted on Coates Street, a car turned onto Coates Street directly in front of the officers, Stollsteimer said.

"We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers."

Four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers," he added.

The DA's office is still awaiting final forensic results.

The Sharon Hill Borough Council appointed former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley B. Hodge as special counsel to conduct an administrative review of the Sharon Hill Police Department policies and procedures related to police use of deadly force.

The three officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative duties pending the results of the investigation.

"If the investigative grand jury believes the evidence presented by the prosecution warrants the filing of criminal charges against an individual or individuals, an investigative grand jury presentment will be issued," Stollsteimer said.

"In this case, the grand jury will hear testimony related to the entire incident that night on Coates Street and will, at the conclusion of its work, issue a comprehensive report as to what happened on August 27th."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.