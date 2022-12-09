Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report

The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com.

Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, the outlet said.

Feldman, 59, and the 64-year-old man were both found with gunshot wounds to their heads, CHL said. Feldman was declared dead at the scene, while the man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died later that night, the report adds.

Philadelphia police did not confirm the report, telling Daily Voice they have "no releasable information" as of Friday, Dec. 9.

According to the Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon website, Feldman started the business over 30 years ago in 1991. She was actively involved in community events including a Harry Potter festival and previously sat on the board of directors for the Chestnut Hill Business Association, the report says.

