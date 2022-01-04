MOST WANTED: Warrant Issued For Teen Charged In DelCo Shooting After Detention Center Escape

A warrant was issued Friday, March 11 for the arrest of a 16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in the shooting at a Delaware County football game last summer that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility, authorities said.

Angelo "AJ" Ford, of Sharon Hill, escaped from an Aspire youth facility sometime between the night of Feb. 24 and the morning of Feb. 25, the Delco Times reports.

He also allegedly called his defense attorney's office and threatened to kill them, according to the Sharon Hill Police Department.

Ford is also charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Aug. 17, 2021 shooting near the entrance of the Academy Park High School football field, authorities previously said.

Ford and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale, were initially charged with murder in the shooting before three Sharon Hill police officers were charged with manslaughter in the incident, Daily Voice previously reported.

Strand had fired shots toward the three officers monitoring the game, and the Sharon Hill officers -- Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney -- fired back, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. Bullets from the officers' service weapons were the ones that killed Fanta, Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

The initial shots on Coates Street began with a verbal altercation at the football game between Ford and Strand, the DA said. The police officers then fired their service weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility and injuring three others.

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Procopio of the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department or Detective Port of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division.

