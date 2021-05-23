Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Upper Darby Man, 37, Dies In Jersey Shore Jet Ski Accident
Police & Fire

Missing Folcroft Boy, 10, May Have Gotten Into Vehicle, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Mason Brooks
Mason Brooks Photo Credit: Folcroft Police

Police in Folcroft are looking for a 10-year-old boy last seen leaving his house around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Mason Brooks, who has a learning disability, may have gotten into a white or silver vehicle, CBS3 reports.

Mason was last seen at his Delmar Drive house wearing a red Phillies shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

He is 4'10 and 95 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to please call 9-1-1.

