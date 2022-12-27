Contact Us
Missing Delco Senior Found, But Condition Unclear

Mac Bullock
Police found Thomas Cortallessa, the 76-year-old Upper Darby man reported missing on Christmas Eve, but they did not describe the condition in which he was found.
Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve — but his condition is not clear. 

In now-deleted social media posts uploaded Saturday, Dec. 24, Upper Darby police asked for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa, who they said was "last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla." 

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the department said it had found Cortallessa and his vehicle. 

Officials did not detail the 76-year-old's condition or say if the matter was still under investigation. 

