Missing Delco Senior Found, But Condition Unclear

Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve — but his condition is not clear.

In now-deleted social media posts uploaded Saturday, Dec. 24, Upper Darby police asked for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa, who they said was "last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla."

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the department said it had found Cortallessa and his vehicle.

Officials did not detail the 76-year-old's condition or say if the matter was still under investigation.

