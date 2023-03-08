Missing Delco Man May Be In Danger, Police Warn

Contact Us
Troy Dowell
Troy Dowell
Troy Dowell

A Delaware County man has gone missing, and authorities believe he may be at special risk for harm. 

Troy Dowell, 56, was last seen on Tuesday, March 7 at around 4:30 p.m. near West 15th Street in Chester, Nether Providence police said in a statement. Officials say he may be in danger or confused. 

He's described as standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 250 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. When he was last spotted Tuesday afternoon, Dowell was wearing a black jacket with black boots, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Nether Providence Police Department at 610-892-2875, or call 911. 

