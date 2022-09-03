Meth, Cash Seized In Sharon Hill Raid: Police

Police in Delaware County and the local drug task force seized meth, cash, and more from a suspected dealer, authorities said.

Megan Weaver, 43, was arrested after a warranted search of a home on Sharon Avenue turned up 4.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, more than $1000 in cash, and drug packaging on Thursday, March 3, Sharon Hill police said.

Weaver, of Sharon Hill, was arrested without incident and subsequently arraigned on charges of possession with intent to deliver, selling of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

She was remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $75,000 bail, records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16.

