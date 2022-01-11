Medical Helicopter Carrying Baby Crashes In Upper Darby

A medical helicopter heading to Philadelphia from Maryland crashed Tuesday in Delaware County, according to sources and developing news reports.

A mom and baby were among the four occupants on board the LifeNet aircraft that crashed outside of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church on Burmont Road near School Lane around at 12:55 p.m., sources told Daily Voice.

All were able to self-extricate, but the pilot suffered the most serious injuries, CBS reports.

Residents of an Upper Darby Facebook group say they witnessed the terrifying crash.

"I was literally approaching the stop sign at Bloomfield and Burmont [sic]When it came down right in front of me," one person said.

"I reversed and called 911 and tons of people came running and helped a man out and it looked like a child was carried out too. Gas was leaking so I backed up. I think everyone walked away."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

