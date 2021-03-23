Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Marple Twp. Police Search For Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Mother Of Child

Nicole Acosta
Michael Small Jr.
Michael Small Jr. Photo Credit: Marple Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Marple Township are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of threatening to kill the mother of his child.

Police issued a warrant for Michael Small Jr. on Monday. He is facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Marple Township Police Department.

There is also an active Delaware County Bench warrant for Small Jr. for violation of probation, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the whereabouts of Small Jr., to contact the Marple Township Police Department at (610)-356-1500 or the Delaware County Sheriff's Office at (610)-891-4296 immediately.

