Man Wanted For Slugging Woman Then Robbing Her In DelCo

Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they say slugged a woman he knew and then robbed her.

Montez S. Moore, 29, punched the woman after she said she wanted to leave and end the conversation they were having outside a business on the 1500 block of Hook Road on Saturday, Sept. 24, Darby Township police said.

Moore, of Philadelphia, ran off with the victim's personal belongings, police said. Officers searched the area, but couldn't find him, they said.

A warrant was then issued for Moore's arrest on charges of robbery, simple assault, and theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Darby Township Police Criminal Investigation Division at 610-583-3245.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.