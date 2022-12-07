Contact Us
Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Delco

Nicole Acosta
Dahmir Hammond
Dahmir Hammond Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department (Facebook)

A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said.

Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said.

Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of Kerlin Street on Saturday, June 18, they said.

He had marijuana, crack cocaine and a black Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol at the time of his arrest, Chester City police said.

The pistol was loaded with one live round of ammunition in the chamber and twenty-one additional rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Hammond was remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility, where he was denied bail, authorities said.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 26.

