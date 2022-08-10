Man Shot, Killed In Chester: Police

A man was shot and killed in Chester on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1400 block of Congress Street around 10:45 p.m., Chester City police said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chester City Police Department and Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or any of our social media sites.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.