Man, 28, Dead, Another Hospitalized In Chester City Shooting

A 28-year-old man died and another was listed in severe condition in a Chester City shooting Monday night, authorities said.

Officers found Najee Cain laying on the lobby floor of the Benjamin Banneker Plaza apartment building on West 7th Street suffering from a gunshot wound to his head around 9:10 p.m., according to the City of Chester Police Department.

A second victim, Yamir McCommons, was found on the south side rear of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Both men were taken by EMS to Crozer Chester Medical Center.

A short time later, Cain succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

McCommons went into surgery and is listed in severe condition as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

If anyone has any further information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org or Detective Timothy Deery (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-8030 or deeryt@co.delaware.pa.us.

