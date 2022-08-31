Loaded Gun, Drugs Seized From Passenger In Delco Traffic Stop: Police

A driver was let go while their passenger was arrested after a police officer found a loaded gun and drugs in the car, authorities said.

Joseph Dougherty, 24, was charged after an officer stopped the Honda sedan he was riding in for "vehicle code violations" at S. Sproul Road and Reed Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Marple Township police said.

An officer smelled marijuana, which led him to search the vehicle with the unidentified driver's permission, they said.

He found Dougherty's bookbag on the car floor, which had the following items:

Suspected marijuana,

Prescription pills

A white powdery substance

Drug paraphernalia

A loaded Springfield XD .45ACP firearm with an obliterated serial number

Doughtery is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, firearm with an altered manufacturer's number, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Details on where he was being held were not immediately known.

