KNOW ANYTHING? Man Seen In Stolen Car Steals Second Car At DelCo Jones' Liberty

Nicole Acosta
The alleged "white male with a dark mustache." Photo Credit: Ridley Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA
The suspect was last seen in this white Ford F-150 XLT, with the Pennsylvania license plate number ZNB-5885. Photo Credit: Ridley Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help to identify a man who was seen in a stolen Honda exiting the car and fleeing the scene of a local Jones' Liberty in a new car, authorities said.

An employee told police that a white Honda pulled into the business with a flat front driver's side tire on Feb. 23 at the West MacDade Boulevard location in the Milmont Park section of Ridley, according to the Ridley Township Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows a "white male with a dark mustache" inquiring about the cost of a replacement tire, police said.

Unbeknownst to the employee, the white Honda had already been reported stolen to Pennsylvania State Police, police said.

During this interaction, a white Ford F-150 XLT, with the Pennsylvania license plate number ZNB-5885, was running in the parking lot of the business, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the White Ford F-150 XLT and drove East on MacDade Boulevard, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes the car to call 9-1-1 and anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Ridley Township detectives at (610)532-4007.

