'I'm Hearing Jeffrey Dahmer's Voice,' Said Delco Man Threatening To Kill Kids: Cops

A Delaware County man was in jail after calling 911 saying he had been hearing Jeffrey Dahmer's voice and threatening to shoot children, authorities say.

Harold C. Holmes, 52, of Media, sits in the county lockup after undergoing a mental health evaluation at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, said Nether Providence police in a statement late Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Investigators allege that Holmes made a series of disturbing 911 calls invoking dead serial killers and threatening to murder children with a shotgun from a home on Vernon Street in the South Media section of the township at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

“I’m hearing Jeffrey Dahmer’s voice again,” he said, according to the department. "‘I’ve been hearing voices all my life, 52 to 53 years. This is the final call. I’m tired of the devil."

The call culminated with Holmes saying he was "about to go outside, smoke a cigarette, and kill the kids," claim Nether Providence police.

The 52-year-old was arrested without incident at around 3 p.m., about an hour and a half after the first 911 call was placed.

Nobody else was in the residence at the time of the incident, police said. A family member told authorities that Holmes does not own any firearms and has no access to them, and investigators confirmed as much after searching the property.

He's charged with raising a false alarm, making terroristic threats, and falsely reporting to law enforcement, according to officials. The results of his mental health evaluation — and how those results will impact his case — were not immediately clear Wednesday night.

