'I Have A Gun': Suspect On Loose After WSFS Bank Robbery In Delco

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery in Delaware County, authorities said.

The masked man walked into WSFS Bank on West Township Line Road in Havertown around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Haverford Township police said.

He apparently handed a teller a note that read, "This is a Robbery I have a Gun empty drawer No Cops No Bait!"

The bank worker then gave the suspect around $1,500 in cash, police said.

The man fled southbound on West Township Line Road in a black Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

Authorities believe he is the same man who robbed the WSFS Bank branch in Springfield on Saturday, July 23.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Haverford Township Police Department - Investigations Division at 610-853-1298 ext.1230. You can also call Detective Stephen Laughlin at 610-853-1298 ext.1239 or the H.T.P.D. Anonymous Tip-Line at 610-853-9213.

