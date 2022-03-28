Gunman Who Killed Local Dad In Philly Suburbs Didn't Mean To Pull Trigger: Police

Police in Delaware County have arrested a man in a shooting that claimed the life of a 56-year-old dad of four last week, CBS3 reports.

Lloyd Amarsingh, 28, of Darby, was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses, in the deadly shooting that killed Haverstown's Jim Hunt in Drexel Hill on Friday, March 25, the outlet says.

Amarsingh's Audi A4 was captured on surveillance video speeding down Lansdowne Avenue after the 8 a.m. shooting near Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School. He told police the shooting wasn't intentional and his gun misfired.

A fundraiser launched on the Freefunder website had raised $58,000 as of Monday, March 28.

"Many of us remember Jim as not only our friend, but a long-time coach of our children," Joe Rufo writes.

"Jim was always there to volunteer his time as a coach for Annunciation, Haverford, Brookline, the Marple Junior Tigers, and more."

