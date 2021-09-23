Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Gunman Wanted In I-95 Road Rage Shooting Surrenders To Police In DelCo

Nicole Acosta
Zion Blyden
Zion Blyden Photo Credit: PA State Police

A man wanted in a road rage shooting on I-95 turned himself in to Pennsylvania State Police in Media on Wednesday, authorities said.

Zion I. Blyden, 21, is facing charges of attempted homicide aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the Sept. 12 incident.

Blyden shot at a driver's car in the area of Highland Avenue at I-95 northbound in Chester, according to PA State Police.

He continued to pursue and ram the driver with his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer on I-95 until Exit 17, Broad Street where he once again shot at the victim’s car and struck the front passenger, authorities said.

He followed the victims until the Ikea on Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia where police and EMS were contacted.

Blyden arrived and discovered he shot the 20-year-old man and fled the scene in his vehicle, state police said.

The passenger was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

It was not immediately known if there was a motive behind the shooting.

