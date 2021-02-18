Gunman Surrenders To Police Days After Pennsylvania Walmart Shooting

A 28-year-old gunman wanted for a shooting at a Delaware County Walmart following a dispute over the sale of a video game, surrendered to police Thursday, after nearly four days of being on the lam, CBSN Philly reports.

Devante Dixon apparently fired a gun at an employee at the North MacDade Boulevard store in Glendolen, during a dispute over the sale of a video game around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

After leaving Walmart, Dixon was involved in a domestic incident in Upper Darby, the news outlet reports.

After that incident, police suspected that Dixon went to his house on Main Street in Darby Borough, the news outlet reports.

Authorities searched the home with SWAT teams, but they were unable to locate Dixon, police told the news outlet.

However, two of Dixon's cars ended up being towed, police told the news outlet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

