Gunman Sought In Shooting Outside DelCo Bar: Police

Police are looking for a man accused of firing shots outside a bar in Delaware County on Wednesday, May 11.

Two men were apparently arguing inside B’s Q-Shot Bar & Lounge on Baltimore Avenue in Lansdowne before running into each other outside around 12:40 a.m., East Lansdowne police said.

That's when one of the men opened fire on the other, according to police.

No injuries were reported and both men fled before police arrived, they said.

Police believe the alleged shooter is the man seen in the surveillance screengrab above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. James Cadden at 610-259-2308 or James.Cadden@elpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.