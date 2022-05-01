Gunman Sought In Sharon Hill Shooting

Police in Sharon Hill are on the hunt for a gunman who they say injured another man in a shooting last month.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Chester Pike around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 20, where they learned two men were arguing when one of them pulled a black handgun and opened fire on the other, Sharon Hill police said in a Jan. 5 news release.

The gunman fired several shots but only stuck the victim once, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from local businesses, which show the alleged shooter.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the man pictured above is urged to contact Sharon Hill police headquarters at (610) 237-6200.

