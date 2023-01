Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report.

Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour as police worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.