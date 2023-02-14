Gunman Opens Fire At Guard Near City Hall: Philly Police

A gunman opened fire at a security guard near Philadelphia's City Hall and then fled the scene, authorities told Daily Voice.

The unnamed guard, a 29-year-old man, was patrolling Dilworth Park just after 11: 30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when he asked a group of people to leave the area, police said.

The discussion escalated to a "physical altercation," during which a suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the guard, the department said.

The 29-year-old was uninjured, but the gunman fled the scene, police said. The case remains under investigation by the Central Detectives Division.

It's at least the second such incident at City Hall in recent memory. On Jan. 9, Philadelphia police shut down traffic in Center City after a gunman opened fire on 15th and Market streets.

