GOTCHA! Man Ransacks Ex-Gf's Broomall Home, Runs Out Screaming, Yelling, Police Say

A 31-year-old man is in custody following an incident where police say he ransacked his ex-girlfriend's Broomall home, ran out towards her screaming and yelling, and fled the scene, authorities said.

The woman told officers when she arrived at her Franklin Getz Drive home on Monday afternoon, she found several of her windows and doors open, according to Marple Township police.

The woman also said she had not been in the home since the previous night around 8:30 p.m. after her ex-boyfriend, Mark Spinelli, showed up at the house, police said.

As the woman and her sister walked through the home, they discovered the house had been ransacked, police said.

When they walked outside to call police, Spinelli came out of the house screaming and yelling at them, police said.

As the woman called 911, Spinelli left the area of the home and fled on foot towards West Chester Pike.

Officers later found Spinelli at the corner of West Chester Pike and Franklin Getz Drive, police said.

The woman confirmed that she did not give Spinelli permission to be in the house, police said.

Spinelli’s car was also found on West Chester Pike approximately half a mile away from the scene, police said.

A search of his car recovered stolen items belonging to the woman, police said.

Spinelli was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal mischief.

Spinelli was was remanded to Delaware County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.