Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Police & Fire

Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Seized In Delco Drug Bust: DA

Nicole Acosta
Tajifa Massey (left) and Anthony Thomas.
Tajifa Massey (left) and Anthony Thomas. Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Multiple ounces of fentanyl and crack cocaine were seized along with cash and other drug paraphernalia during a drug bust in Delaware County, authorities said.

Tajifa Massey, 38, and Anthony Thomas, 58, were arrested Friday, July 15 after detectives served a warrant on a home on the 3300 block of Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

A search yielded the following items:

  • Approximately three ounces of fentanyl
  • Approximately five ounces of crack cocaine 
  • An unspecified amount of cash
  • Scales
  • Baggies
  • A powdered substance used to cut the drugs
  • Mail addressed to Massey and Thomas

The pair have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit the aforementioned offenses.

"The illegal drug trade, and fentanyl in particular, is a poison flowing through the streets of our communities, and the people of Delaware County are now safer through the methodical work of the officers involved in this case.," DA Stollsteimer said.

They’re each being held at the Delaware County Prison on $500,000 cash bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.

