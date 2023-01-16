Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report

Cecilia Levine
Homes on the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue in Upper Darby.
Homes on the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue in Upper Darby. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports.

Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.

A pickup truck was reportedly towed from the scene and bags of evidence were collected, according to 6abc.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

