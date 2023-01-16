Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report

A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports.

Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.

A pickup truck was reportedly towed from the scene and bags of evidence were collected, according to 6abc.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

