Ex-Con Found Guilty In Two Delco Armed Robberies: Authorities

A convicted felon was found guilty in two armed robberies that occurred the same day in Delaware County two years ago, authorities said.

Haverford police officers responding to the Sunoco gas station on East Township Line Road just after midnight on April 28, 2019, on a report of an armed robbery were told by an employee that a black man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt had entered the store and pointed a gun at him, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

The employee was able to get out through the rear exit and immediately called 911. The employee added he “thought he was going to die” as he fled from the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Sharif Givens, authorities said.

The Norristown resident took nine Juul starter kits valued at approximately $405.

Shortly after the Sunoco incident, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on Haverford Road on another report of an armed robbery.

The employee noted that a black man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a black mask had approached the register counter and pointed a large, black handgun at him, authorities said.

He demanded money, cigarettes, and Juuls, all of which were placed in a black Nike backpack. He took 20 packs of Newport cigarettes, 40 Juul kits, and $70 in cash, totaling approximately $1,410, the DA's office said.

After reviewing surveillance video, police saw a black man enter the Sunoco store with a black semi-automatic handgun and wearing white latex gloves, a black Champion hooded sweatshirt, dark jogger-style sweatpants with a white branding logo on his left pant leg, authorities said.

Investigators also found that Givens entered the store 40 minutes before the armed robbery wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt but wearing the same sweatpants.

The footage also was able to provide investigators with images of the man's distinctive hairline and tattoos on his clavicle, neck, and hands, authorities said.

The surveillance video from the Sunoco and the 7- Eleven and investigators determined that the same man had committed both robberies.

Investigators were able to further confirm Givens' identity after checking his Facebook page, which included a profile picture of his distinctive tattoos and hairline, the DA's office said.

“After a long covid-induced hiatus, jury trials are back in business in Delaware County, and my team is hard at work moving these cases toward their just conclusion," DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

"The defendant, in this case, was brazen in his actions, he clearly threatened the employees of these business establishments, and he presented a clear danger to our community. “I want to commend the excellent work of the Haverford Police Department, and to congratulate Assistant District Attorney Gina Gorbey on her excellent work in achieving this verdict."

Givens remains at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility pending sentencing.

As a previously convicted felon, he is facing a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

