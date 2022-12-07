'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says

Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County.

Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Calling the incident "one of the most evil and vile acts [he has] ever seen," the DA confirmed that Clark was dating Drasher's sister, and alleged that he "torched" the Darby Township home because he was angry that they broke up, as Daily Voice reported.

Drasher, who was living with cerebral palsy, could not be rescued from the first floor of the home due to heavy smoke and fire, officials have said.

Her sister, Clark's ex, has said the family was displaced by the blaze, and that Drasher's nurse was badly burned trying to save her from the fire.

Clark is presently held in Delaware County lockup and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 20, state court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.