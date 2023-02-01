Eagles Lineman Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges In Ohio: AG

Joshua Sills, an offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted on criminal charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio, said the state's Attorney General Dave Yost in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of each charge by a Guernsey County grand jury, authorities wrote. The charges stem from a December 2019 incident where officials claim Sills "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."

The allegation was reported at the time, and the indictment follows a "detailed investigation" by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, Yost said.

Sills has been issued a summons to appear before an Ohio Common Pleas judge on Feb. 16 — just four days after the Birds take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not appear to have commented on the matter as of Wednesday morning.

