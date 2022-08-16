Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Colleen L. Brooks
Colleen L. Brooks Photo Credit: Sharon Hill Police Department (Facebook)

A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.

During her arrest, cops looked through her backpack and found suspected heroin, drug packaging, and a handgun, police said.

Detectives later discovered that she had a criminal history that forbid her from possessing firearms, they said.

Brooks was arraigned on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, use and/or possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and related offenses, court records show.

She was sent to the George Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

