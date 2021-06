Two drivers were freed after their cars collided on I-476 in Delaware County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Crews arrived to find that one of the drivers was trapped inside their car at mile marker 6.8 northbound in Marple Township, according to Marple Township Ambulance Corps.

Rescue crews were able to quickly free the driver, officials said.

Both patients were sent to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment.

