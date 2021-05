A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning in Marple Township, authorities said.

Rescue crews were working to clear the scene on West Chester Pike near D’ Anjolell Funeral Home since 6:15 a.m., according to Broomall Fire Company.

The driver was taken to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marple Township Police Department is investigating the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.