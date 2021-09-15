Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into DelCo Pizzeria

A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a pizzeria in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities arrived at Alfredo's Pizza on West Chester Pike in Broomall to find the driver with minor injuries, according to Broomall Fire Company.

The driver was taken by Marple Township Ambulance Corps to an area hospital for treatment.

The building was left with minor damage. No one inside the establishment was hurt, authorities said.

The pizzeria remained open as crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Marple Township Police Department.

