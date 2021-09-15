Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Pennsylvania State Trooper Arrested For Forging Military Record, Police Say
Police & Fire

Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into DelCo Pizzeria

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Broomall Fire Company

A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a pizzeria in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities arrived at Alfredo's Pizza on West Chester Pike in Broomall to find the driver with minor injuries, according to Broomall Fire Company.

The driver was taken by Marple Township Ambulance Corps to an area hospital for treatment. 

The building was left with minor damage. No one inside the establishment was hurt, authorities said.

The pizzeria remained open as crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Marple Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.