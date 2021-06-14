Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
The crash scene.
The crash scene. Photo Credit: Broomall Fire Company

A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a busy highway in Delaware County over the weekend, authorities said.

Rescue units arrived to find the sole driver of a sedan trapped under the tractor-trailer on I-476 SB just North of the Route 1 interchange at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Broomall Fire Company.

After 35 minutes, crews were able to free the driver and allow EMS to take them to a local trauma center for treatment, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.

