Breaking News: 1 Dead In Fiery Crash On Baltimore Pike
Doorman Of Popular Chester City Tavern Busted For Drug Trafficking At Work, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Carl Green
Carl Green Photo Credit: Chester City PD

A doorman of a popular Chester City establishment wanted for drug trafficking was arrested at work on a warrant and found in possession of more than $2,500 in cash, two cell phone and cocaine, police said.

Carl Green had been wanted on a warrant stemming from a January drug bust at his house that turned up 22 grams of cocaine, nearly $1,145 and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said.

He was arrested around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 16 while working at Bill's Tavern on W. 3rd Street, in Chester City, Gretsky said.

That's when officers found the two phones, $2,564, 14 small plastic bags containing cocaine, and a larger plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, authorities said.

Green was arraigned by District Justice Griffin and his bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000 for each case. Green was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he will await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5, 2021.

