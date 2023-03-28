Dog Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In West Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for answers after a dog was found suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in West Philadelphia Monday night.

Officers with the city's Animal Care and Control Team were called to the 1200 block of S. 54th Street late on March 27 after residents reported a dog had been hit by a car, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a release.

After rushing the animal to an emergency veterinary clinic, officers learned the dog had been shot several times, PSPCA said.

"It is believed, based upon evidence and blood found in the street where the incident occurred, that the dog was initially shot in the street and crawled to a porch of a nearby home," authorities wrote. "The dog was found on the front steps of the property by a Good Samaritan."

PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team has been notified and is investigating the matter, the release says.

“This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal’s fight to survive,” said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim.

The dog, a female who rescue workers are calling Alexia, received injuries to her muzzle and shoulder areas, and will need to have one of her front legs amputated, officials said.

Alexia spent Monday night in the Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency Care center and as of Tuesday is resting up at PSPCA's Philly headquarters, the organization wrote.

PSPCA is asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip by calling the animal cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or by emailing cruelty@pspca.org.

