Delco Teen Killed In Philly Road Rage Shooting: Report

A teenager from Delaware County was killed in a road rage shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday, June 15, 6abc reports.

Denis Jaward, 17, of Wayne, was a passenger in a Mercedes sedan when the driver of a Nissan SUV got out and fired four shots at 15th Street and Pine Street around 11 p.m., the outlet says.

The boy was pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital. The shooter fled the scene and has yet to be found, according to the outlet.

