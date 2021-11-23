DelCo Man Crashes Into Police Car During Drug Bust, DA Says

A Delaware County man out on bail was charged with additional offenses after authorities discovered drugs in a bust last week, also during which he struck a police car, authorities said.

Jamar Robinson, 35, of Chester, was arrested and charged with the manufacture, possession, and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Robinson was out on bail awaiting a trial on unrelated charges when investigators served a search warrant on his vehicle near MacDade Boulevard and Bullens Lane in Ridley Township on Nov. 18, DelCo DA Jack Stollsteimer said in a Tuesday release.

A search of his 2013 black Dodge Durango turned up a "significant quantity" of fentanyl and clonazepam, as well as a police scanner and cash, authorities said.

In an attempt to elude authorities, Robinson reportedly drove his SUV into a police car during the arrest.

“The law enforcement community in Delaware County is in a constant battle against the tide of illegal drugs in our community,” Stollsteimer said.

“But the public should be aware of the special threat posed by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The availability of these cheap synthetic opioids is killing people at a horrifying rate: recent data from the Center for Disease Control indicate that more than 100,000 people have died in a recent twelve-month period from overdoses linked to synthetic opioids. We must use all the tools at our disposal to keep this poison off our streets."

Robinson was arraigned was sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of bail which was set at 10 percent of $200,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 before District Magistrate Walter Strohl.

