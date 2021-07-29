Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
DelCo Man Charged For Exposing Himself To Women In NYC Subway

Nicole Acosta
NYC subway
NYC subway Photo Credit: Pixabay/igorovsyannykov

A Delaware County man was arrested and charged in connection with a string of lewd acts committed in the New York City subway system, reports say.

Jose Lopez, 34, of Upper Darby, committed lewd acts and exposed himself in front of at least eight women on trains, platforms, or in station elevators, 6abc says citing NYPD.

He's been linked to at least six instances in July, as well as two in February in Manhattan and Queens, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

