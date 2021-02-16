DelCo Home Invader Wanted By PA State Police Duct-Taped Adoptive Mom, 80, To Chair

An accused Delaware County home invader is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after forcing his way into his 80-year-old adoptive mother's house armed with a hammer and tying her to a chair with duct tape, authorities said.

Christopher Dougherty, 45, stole approximately $1,150 and her cellphone, then fled the scene of the Middletown Township home in her red 2002 Buick Century with the Pennsylvania registration number, HYH-3785, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities believe that Dougherty has possible ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown, Upper Darby, Elkton, Maryland, and Rising Sun, Maryland, state police said.

State police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see Dougherty as he was described by his mother as having violent tendencies.

State police are encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dougherty to call Troop K - Media at (610)-558-7080 and speak to Trooper Matthew Smith or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this website.

