Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Manhunt For 'Armed, Dangerous' Pennsylvania Walmart Shooter Continues
Police & Fire

DelCo Home Invader Wanted By PA State Police Duct-Taped Adoptive Mom, 80, To Chair

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Dougherty
Christopher Dougherty Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An accused Delaware County home invader is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after forcing his way into his 80-year-old adoptive mother's house armed with a hammer and tying her to a chair with duct tape, authorities said.

Christopher Dougherty, 45, stole approximately $1,150 and her cellphone, then fled the scene of the Middletown Township home in her red 2002 Buick Century with the Pennsylvania registration number, HYH-3785, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities believe that Dougherty has possible ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown, Upper Darby, Elkton, Maryland, and Rising Sun, Maryland, state police said.

State police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see Dougherty as he was described by his mother as having violent tendencies.

State police are encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dougherty to call Troop K - Media at (610)-558-7080 and speak to Trooper Matthew Smith or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.