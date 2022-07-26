Delco Ex-Con Tries To Grab Ghost Gun During Arrest, Police Say

A Delaware County ex-con is back behind bars after being nabbed with drugs and trying to grab his ghost gun during an arrest, authorities said.

Members of the Delaware County Narcotics Task Force arrived at 30-year-old Jacob Senkow's Tinicum Township home on Thursday, July 21 to serve a search warrant, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Authorities found Senkow with a ghost gun, methamphetamine, and numerous pills, they said.

Senkow tried to grab the unregulated handgun from his waistband as officers tried to arrest him, but was stopped, police said.

"He was apprehended quickly and without harm to the arresting officers or members of the broader public," the DA said.

“This case highlights the increasing danger to our police officers and our community from the easy availability of ghost guns – unregulated firearms - in this case by a drug dealer prohibited from possessing a firearm under our laws,” Stollsteimer added.

Senkow was charged with felony firearm and misdemeanor drug offenses. He is being held in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

Senkow had previously been convicted on felony drug possession charges, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.