Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Delco Ex-Con Tries To Grab Ghost Gun During Arrest, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jacob Senkow
Jacob Senkow Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

A Delaware County ex-con is back behind bars after being nabbed with drugs and trying to grab his ghost gun during an arrest, authorities said.

Members of the Delaware County Narcotics Task Force arrived at 30-year-old Jacob Senkow's Tinicum Township home on Thursday, July 21 to serve a search warrant, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Authorities found Senkow with a ghost gun, methamphetamine, and numerous pills, they said.

Senkow tried to grab the unregulated handgun from his waistband as officers tried to arrest him, but was stopped, police said.

"He was apprehended quickly and without harm to the arresting officers or members of the broader public," the DA said.

“This case highlights the increasing danger to our police officers and our community from the easy availability of ghost guns – unregulated firearms - in this case by a drug dealer prohibited from possessing a firearm under our laws,” Stollsteimer added.

Senkow was charged with felony firearm and misdemeanor drug offenses. He is being held in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

Senkow had previously been convicted on felony drug possession charges, records show. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.