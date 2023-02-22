Delco Driver Caught With Drugs, Stolen Handgun: Police

A driver in Delaware County received more than just a ticket after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Police in Marple Township signaled for a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra to pull over just after midnight on Feb. 21, the department wrote in a release.

While speaking with the driver, the officer saw the black grip of a pistol jutting out from underneath the passenger seat, according to the police report. Further investigation revealed that the gun was stolen, and a search of the car turned up a stash of marijuana, police claimed.

Maurice L. Barton, 19, was charged with illegal firearm possession, receiving stolen property, drug possession with intent to deliver, and related counts. He posted $2,500 bail and will return to court for a March 2 preliminary, court records show.

