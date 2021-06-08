DelCo DA: Chester City Double Homicide Investigation Closes With 3rd Suspect In Custody

The arrest of a third suspect allegedly involved in the February killing of a Philadelphia rapper and his friend in Chester City brings the four-month-long investigation to a close, authorities on Tuesday announced.

Darren Majeed, 27, was taken into custody on June 4 in Caln Township (Chester County) and has been charged with the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of Rasheen Jones, 20, also known as aspiring rapper 'RunUp Rico' and Kwan Henderson, 19, both of Philadelphia, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Majeed's arrest comes after Stollsteimer in February and March announced the arrest of two juveniles, Namai Sincere Melvin and Tracy Williams, City of Chester police said.

Local police arrived on the scene to find a crowd of people around a silver Chevrolet Impala that appeared to have crashed into a building on the 1100 block of West Third Street in Chester around 7:20 p.m, police said.

There, officers found Jones and Henderson suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car, police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, and Henderson later died at the hospital, authorities said.

“Working closely with the Chester Police Department, County Detectives were able to quickly identify the parties responsible for the February murder of Jones and Henderson,” Stollsteimer said.

“It was a combination of detailed evidence gathering, forensic analyses, and great teamwork that helped identify and locate all the alleged conspirators. Majeed, the last to be arrested, and who attempted to avoid apprehension, was taken into custody without harm to himself, the community he retreated to, or the members of law enforcement who brought him in."

Majeed was charged with criminal homicide, first-, second-and third-degree murder, robbery, theft, possession of a firearm by a minor, conspiracy, and related charges.

Majeed was denied bail and was subsequently committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he will await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.

