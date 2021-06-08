Contact Us
DelCo DA: Chester City Double Homicide Investigation Closes After 3rd Suspect In Custody

Nicole Acosta
Darren Majeed
Darren Majeed Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department

The arrest of a third suspect allegedly involved in the February killing of a Philadelphia rapper and his friend in Chester City brings the four-month-long investigation to a close, authorities on Tuesday announced.

Darren Majeed, 27, was taken into custody on June 4 and has been charged with the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of Rasheen Jones, 20, also known as aspiring rapper 'RunUp Rico' and Kwan Henderson, 19, both of Philadelphia, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

