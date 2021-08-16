DelCo Burglars Ransacked, Lived In Home For Week While Homeowner Was Away, Radnor Police Say

A pair of burglars were apprehended Sunday after police found they ransacked and lived in a Delaware County home for nearly a week while the homeowner was away, authorities said.

A Radnor Township resident arrived on Sunday, Aug. 15 to find that their Matsonford house had been ransacked, police said.

An officer and K-9 Urrsi were sent inside the house where they found Nicole DiPietro, 39, of Springfield, hiding inside the home, Radnor Township police said. She was taken into custody without incident.

Meanwhile, a second suspect, William Quirk, 45, of Broomall, escaped from a second-floor window, authorities said.

Haverford and Lower Merion officers, with help from an additional K-9 team, were able to track Quirk in the woods where he again, fled on foot, police said.

Utilizing the Lower Merion Police Department's drone, equipped with thermal imaging technology, the operator was able to tell officers how to navigate the terrain, and locate Quirk, authorities said.

Quirk was apprehended by Lower Merion police K-9 Edo. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at Bryn Mawr Hospital, police said.

While processing the scene, investigators found information that the duo had been living in the home without permission and "engaged in criminal behavior" inside the home for nearly one week, police said.

“We are grateful for the assistance of both outside agencies during this incident. This team effort brought immediate closure to those victimized by two truly brazen suspects” Superintendent of Police Christopher B. Flanagan said.

“We are fortunate to have the Canine Team and area resources, who when called upon, were spot on. The usage of the drone is a 21st Century tool that provides a new vantage point for law enforcement during a high-risk situation such as this” Flanagan added.

The pair was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and related charges.

Both were unable to post bail and remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

