Delco Ambulance Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

Police & Fire

Nicole Acosta
Police in Delaware County are on the hunt for a driver who they say struck an ambulance Monday and fled the scene.

The ambulance was traveling south on South Bishop Avenue near Baltimore Pike when it was struck by an unknown vehicle around 5 a.m., Springfield Township police said.

The ambulance was pushed off the road and hit a tree, police said.

It was not immediately known if the ambulance was responding to an emergency call or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Sgt. J. DiTrolio at 610-544-5507.

