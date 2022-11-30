DECAPITATION: Female Victim, Suspect ID'd In Chilling Philadelphia Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.

On arrival, police found Al Raheel's remains in the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, authorities said.

Soon after, officers located a man "hiding [...] a distance away from the residence," they said. A knife was recovered from the scene as well, officials added.

The man, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef of Philadelphia, was charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse, state court records show. His bail was denied in an arraignment hearing Wednesday, Nov. 30, though it's not clear where he's being held.

